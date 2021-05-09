ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Prepare to meet your digital twin
The concept of creating a digital copy of your body is close to reality
09 May 2021 - 00:03
Imagine if you could make a digital replica of your body, using sensors to pull in all data available at a given moment, and then project your health into the future — not as in predicting what will happen, but rather in assessing the impact of changes in medication, diet or activity over time.
It could offer a road map for how to treat one’s body better. For those facing medical challenges, it could offer a lifeline into the future...
