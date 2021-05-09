Business

HILARY JOFFE: What a difference a year makes for a bouncing-ball currency

It’s been the best-performing large emerging-market currency this year. Why is the rand looking so strong?

09 May 2021 - 00:08 By Hilary Joffe

The rand has been around and about lately, but early on Friday it was back at R14.20 to the dollar — a far cry from the R19 at which it cratered little more than a year ago, as global markets went into Covid-crisis mode.

So why is the rand looking so strong?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dairy sector 'being milked dry' Business
  2. Corruption alleged in power generation bids Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. How to manage credit while interest rates are lower Business
  5. Samsung and UWC strengthen partnership to tackle youth skills development Business

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody