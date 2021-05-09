Business

TRANSFORMATION

Maduna toasts recovery as SAB launches Zenzele 2.0

Chair of the South African Breweries urges prospective investors to take a long-term view to build generational wealth

09 May 2021 - 00:03 By NICK WILSON

Penuell Maduna, chair of the South African Breweries (SAB) Zenzele empowerment scheme, struck an optimistic note about prospects for economic recovery in SA as he urged investors to act quickly and pile into the brewer’s new R5.4bn BEE programme.

The former minister of justice in Nelson Mandela’s cabinet said this week the SAB Zenzele Kabili scheme, which replaces the original scheme and plans to list on the JSE’s broad-based BEE segment on May 28, offers long-term investment opportunities that can create generational wealth...

