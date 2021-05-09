Business

Mango fate up in the air until it sees state money

Rival SA firms circle Zanzibar as skint carrier strands clients

09 May 2021 - 00:09 By NICK WILSON

The National Treasury has allocated R819m to allow cash-strapped SA Airways subsidiary Mango to keep operating, but it is not clear when the airline will receive the money or whether it will be enough to keep the low-cost carrier in the skies.

Last week the airline teetered on the edge of business rescue, but this was averted and the airline was able to continue local operations over this past week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dairy sector 'being milked dry' Business
  2. Corruption alleged in power generation bids Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. How to manage credit while interest rates are lower Business
  5. Samsung and UWC strengthen partnership to tackle youth skills development Business

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody