Mango fate up in the air until it sees state money
Rival SA firms circle Zanzibar as skint carrier strands clients
09 May 2021 - 00:09
The National Treasury has allocated R819m to allow cash-strapped SA Airways subsidiary Mango to keep operating, but it is not clear when the airline will receive the money or whether it will be enough to keep the low-cost carrier in the skies.
Last week the airline teetered on the edge of business rescue, but this was averted and the airline was able to continue local operations over this past week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.