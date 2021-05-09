Private sector vital to big port project
Durban woos business to get aboard for R100bn expansion
09 May 2021 - 00:04
Moshe Motlohi, GM of Durban port, says the private sector will be “at the centre” of a R100bn project to quadruple the port’s container capacity and increase its car-handling capacity by two-thirds.
There is no way the government can fund this itself, he says. They’re looking to the private sector to carry the bulk of the cost. “We’re calling on the private sector to throw its lot into building this new capacity.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.