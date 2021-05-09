Business

Private sector vital to big port project

Durban woos business to get aboard for R100bn expansion

09 May 2021 - 00:04 By CHRIS BARRON

Moshe Motlohi, GM of Durban port, says the private sector will be “at the centre” of a R100bn project to quadruple the port’s container capacity and increase its car-handling capacity by two-thirds.

There is no way the government can fund this itself, he says. They’re looking to the private sector to carry the bulk of the cost. “We’re calling on the private sector to throw its lot into building this new capacity.”..

