US workers in no rush to return to jobs

Jobs report will probably do little to change expectations that the economy entered the second quarter with strong momentum

US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained by worker shortages that have left businesses scrambling to meet booming demand as the economy reopens.



The labour department’s closely watched employment report on Friday, which showed a plunge in temporary help jobs — a harbinger for future hiring — as well as declines in manufacturing and retail employment, could sharpen criticism of generous unemployment benefits...