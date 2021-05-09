Business

US workers in no rush to return to jobs

Jobs report will probably do little to change expectations that the economy entered the second quarter with strong momentum

09 May 2021 - 00:02 By Agency Staff

US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained by worker shortages that have left businesses scrambling to meet booming demand as the economy reopens.

The labour department’s closely watched employment report on Friday, which showed a plunge in temporary help jobs — a harbinger for future hiring — as well as declines in manufacturing and retail employment, could sharpen criticism of generous unemployment benefits...

