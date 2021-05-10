Experience the new and improved Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021, the flagship notebook characterised by artistic design, innovation and intelligence, has just been enhanced. With this new and improved laptop, Huawei brings performance and all-scenario interconnectivity to new heights.

As an ultra-slim flagship notebook, the new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 embodies Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship. The breakthroughs in the touch-enabled Ultra FullView display, power consumption, performance and all-scenario connectivity empower consumers to stay productive anytime, anywhere.

The premium aesthetics, innovative technology and intelligence are ingrained in the DNA of the MateBook Series, and the latest iteration exemplifies that heritage. It's the most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet

The breathtaking Ultra FullView experience

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 is made for jet-setting business users and professional content creators, power users that pursue—or demand—high quality of life. The CNC machined metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish gives the exterior a smooth hand-feel. It’s available in Space Grey and a new Emerald Green colourway, which comes in an understated verdant green finish that elegantly envelops the chassis.

Leveraging leading industrial design capabilities, Huawei created the Ultra FullView display. With slim bezels on all sides, the Ultra FullView display achieves an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio on the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021. Better yet, Huawei boldly adopts an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio for the display, more suited for productivity and content creation compared to mainstream widescreens. It also supports 10-point multi-touch and Fingers Gesture Screenshot to give users a new and more intuitive way to interface with their devices.