Experience the new and improved Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021
Enhanced flagship Ultra FullView notebook redefines mobile intelligence and interconnectivity, delivers a borderless experience
The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021, the flagship notebook characterised by artistic design, innovation and intelligence, has just been enhanced. With this new and improved laptop, Huawei brings performance and all-scenario interconnectivity to new heights.
As an ultra-slim flagship notebook, the new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 embodies Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship. The breakthroughs in the touch-enabled Ultra FullView display, power consumption, performance and all-scenario connectivity empower consumers to stay productive anytime, anywhere.
The premium aesthetics, innovative technology and intelligence are ingrained in the DNA of the MateBook Series, and the latest iteration exemplifies that heritage. It's the most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet
The breathtaking Ultra FullView experience
The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 is made for jet-setting business users and professional content creators, power users that pursue—or demand—high quality of life. The CNC machined metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish gives the exterior a smooth hand-feel. It’s available in Space Grey and a new Emerald Green colourway, which comes in an understated verdant green finish that elegantly envelops the chassis.
Leveraging leading industrial design capabilities, Huawei created the Ultra FullView display. With slim bezels on all sides, the Ultra FullView display achieves an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio on the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021. Better yet, Huawei boldly adopts an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio for the display, more suited for productivity and content creation compared to mainstream widescreens. It also supports 10-point multi-touch and Fingers Gesture Screenshot to give users a new and more intuitive way to interface with their devices.
Ultimate performance drives maximum productivity
The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 offers the latest notebook innovation. Inside the lightweight and portable new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 is uncompromised performance with the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7. For cooling, the latest iteration of this flagship notebook houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, while the two Huawei Shark Fin Fans 2.0 feature larger fins to produce a higher air output. Intelligent filtering technology provides real-time system temperature monitoring, giving the notebook a smoother fan curve, which leads to quieter operations.
Plus, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 packs a huge 56Wh battery. Coupled with Huawei’s proprietary power-saving modes, users can enjoy all-day battery life, untethered by any power cable. It comes with a 65 W Type-C portable adapter, which can be used with a range of charging outputs. The power adapter supports Huawei SuperCharge for certain phones so you can quickly charge wherever you are.
All-scenario intelligent interconnectivity: Huawei Share
Laptops in the future will be more intelligent, more efficient, and more connected. Huawei is helping to drive the future with new innovations, which caters for all scenarios and delivers an interactive experience that seamlessly incorporates your laptop and your phone. Huawei is also fitting its devices with Multi-screen Collaboration, a function of Huawei Share.
The significance of Multi-screen Collaboration lies in enabling file transfers between the laptop and smartphone, and seamless collaboration between the laptop and smartphone. By building on powerful processing capability and the basic system capabilities of the MateBook, Huawei was able to clear the obstacle between the basic architecture of Windows and Android systems, realising the full potential by seamlessly connecting the two.
Laptop accessories such as the keyboard, camera, microphone and mouse can now be used as peripherals of your smartphone, providing a more convenient user experience. The laptop is then able to share more advanced office applications with your phone to uncover a brand new office experience that includes your phone, for a much more secure and convenient office environment.
As a pioneer in smart device innovation, Huawei applies its technological expertise on its Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 to deliver the best user experience. First-in-industry technologies like the Fingerprint Power Button and recessed camera provide a convenient, one-of-a-kind experience. The former lets users quickly authenticate their identity on power up, and the latter protects user privacy while maximising the display area.
Pricing and availability
As a brand known for pushing the boundaries of technology innovation, the MateBook X Pro 2021 has to be experienced to be believed. The laptop comes with a VIP service, which includes two- or three-year full warranty, 24/7 online technical support, a VIP cleaning and maintenance service, and a free home pick-up and delivery service. It’s available for R34,999 from the Huawei Online Store, Incredible Connection, Takealot and Vodacom.
This article was paid for by Huawei.