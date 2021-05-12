Top market trends and advice for SA traders

Ongoing lockdowns, pandemic surges, a new US president sworn in... It has been a tumultuous start to 2021, though for some, especially in the financial markets, there have been many bright spots. The world’s biggest tech companies (Google, Amazon, Microsoft etc.), released their Q1 earnings, vastly surpassing many analysts' predictions; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg added $bn to his overall wealth in just one week.

In SA, vaccines are being rolled out and the rand has been particularly strong this year against the dollar. There has never been a better time to become a trader. Even with a small investment, you can be well on your way to becoming profitable – as long as you are disciplined.

How do you get started in trading? What are some of the trends we should observe this year? CM Trading founder, Daniel Kibel, helps answer all these questions and more.

US dollar – greenback not in demand

Kibel said: “The dollar has been weakening; the euro increased beyond 1.20 against the dollar while the rand/dollar exchange rate was down to R14.17. The reason for this is that traditionally when the stock market is rallying the dollar declines. What we are witnessing now, however, is that the stock market has gone up and negatively affected the dollar.”

