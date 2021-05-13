Investors welcome Ace Magashule's suspension

Investors are celebrating the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, saying it is a sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally tightening his grip on the party.

But they say Ramaphosa must move far more quickly on reforms before they can turn bullish on the growth prospects of SA.

Ramaphosa has slowly consolidated control over the divided ANC after narrowly winning a leadership contest in December 2017 that also saw rivals elected to powerful party posts.

He only felt confident enough last week to move against Magashule, who has been charged with corruption, after his allies in the ANC's national executive pushed through tougher rules for members charged with serious crimes.

“It shows an element of steel that has been missing,” Adrian Saville, a longtime fund manager and economics professor at GIBS business school in Johannesburg, told Reuters.

Magashule denies the corruption allegations and has called the charges he faces flimsy.

But his suspension clears a major obstacle to Ramaphosa's bid for re-election as party leader next year. The secretary-general oversees the day-to-day running of the ANC and plays a central role in conferences where party posts are won and lost.

Nolan Wapenaar, Anchor Capital's co-chief investment officer in Cape Town, said sidelining Magashule could cut the number of “nerve-racking headlines” that sap confidence in SA.

The rand has rallied and local bond yields edged lower since Magashule's suspension, though other factors have also contributed, including the National Treasury cutting debt issuance.