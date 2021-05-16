Business

THE BIG READ

Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists

This week Clicks announced its intention to buy 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies

16 May 2021 - 00:07 By NICK WILSON

There is still growth potential in the pharmaceutical retail market in terms of store rollout for dominant players such as Clicks and Dis-Chem, but the pool of independent pharmacies available for acquisition is beginning to shrink.

This means that the larger chains, which have already snapped up a lot of independent stores, will increasingly look to grow by opening new shops instead of buying existing outlets and rebranding them...

