THE BIG READ

Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists

This week Clicks announced its intention to buy 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies

There is still growth potential in the pharmaceutical retail market in terms of store rollout for dominant players such as Clicks and Dis-Chem, but the pool of independent pharmacies available for acquisition is beginning to shrink.



This means that the larger chains, which have already snapped up a lot of independent stores, will increasingly look to grow by opening new shops instead of buying existing outlets and rebranding them...