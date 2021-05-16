THE BIG READ
Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists
This week Clicks announced its intention to buy 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies
16 May 2021 - 00:07
There is still growth potential in the pharmaceutical retail market in terms of store rollout for dominant players such as Clicks and Dis-Chem, but the pool of independent pharmacies available for acquisition is beginning to shrink.
This means that the larger chains, which have already snapped up a lot of independent stores, will increasingly look to grow by opening new shops instead of buying existing outlets and rebranding them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.