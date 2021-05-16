An inside eye for grocers
The UN estimates about a third of the food produced globally is lost or wasted
16 May 2021 - 00:05
A start-up that has Oprah Winfrey among its backers is offering a new way to let grocers know when produce will be past its peak.
Apeel Sciences, the agritech company that began nine years ago with a $100,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is now valued at more than $1bn (R14bn), is moving into the next phase of founder James Rogers's vision to solve the $2.6-trillion problem of discarded food...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.