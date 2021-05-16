Investors fear Bell family trying to bulldoze cheap sale
16 May 2021 - 00:09
Investors who allege the family trust controlling Bell Equipment is trying to delist it cheaply want the JSE to censure the company.
They also want the stock exchange to investigate its past Sens (stock exchange news service) announcements, going back almost a year. They believe the earth-moving equipment supplier has issued "misleading statements" that could disadvantage minority shareholders...
