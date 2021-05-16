Business

Mokou steers DiData into a new dimension

The business is moving more strongly into the cloud computing space

16 May 2021 - 00:07 By JANE STEINACKER

Nompumelelo Mokou is two months into her role as the first black and first female managing director for Southern Africa in Dimension Data's 38-year history and is navigating the company through its transition into its new operating model.

The new model, launched in April last year, absorbed its subsidiaries Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA into the company under the Dimension Data brand...

