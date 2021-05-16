Business

My Brilliant Career: Would-be pro athlete scores by helping learners

Balan Moodley is the CEO of Protec

16 May 2021 - 00:05 By MARGARET HARRIS

Tell me what Protec does.

Protec's mission is to increase the pool of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) skills within SA. It has deployed supplementary tuition programmes through its branches and projects in six provinces. The focal point is improving results in mathematics and physical sciences, the two gateway subjects for Stem-related careers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Investors welcome Ace Magashule's suspension Business
  2. Less than 6% of middle-income customers have sufficient emergency savings, says ... Business
  3. China’s number one smartphone brand launches in SA Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  5. Saving for the rising cost of education in the Covid-19 era Business

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...