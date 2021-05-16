My Brilliant Career: Would-be pro athlete scores by helping learners

Balan Moodley is the CEO of Protec

Tell me what Protec does.



Protec's mission is to increase the pool of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) skills within SA. It has deployed supplementary tuition programmes through its branches and projects in six provinces. The focal point is improving results in mathematics and physical sciences, the two gateway subjects for Stem-related careers...