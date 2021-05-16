Set of results that bode well for SA's consumer health
Transaction Capital, which bought into We Buy Cars, is in talks to lift its stake to 75%
16 May 2021 - 00:05
JSE-listed Transaction Capital's businesses are in some of SA's toughest sectors - minibus taxis, debt collection and used-car sales. But its first-half financial results this week indicated SA's economic activity is seeing a rapid recovery to pre-Covid levels, and consumers are showing unexpected resilience despite the rise in unemployment.
The group's core headline earnings, which were up 56% to R437m for the six months to December, also showed the instant success of its September acquisition of 49.9% of We Buy Cars, which added R113m to earnings amid a shift by consumers from new to used cars as incomes came under pressure and new car prices rose...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.