Huge Group 'out of the running' in bid to buy 100% of Adapt IT

The Huge Group is likely out of the running in its bid to buy 100% of Adapt IT, after an independent board recommended that Adapt IT‘s shareholders do not accept the Huge offer.

And Huge Group said it will not increase its offer.

In a JSE Sens statement on Monday, the report from the independent board headed by investment bank Nodus described Huge Group‘s offer as “unfair and unreasonable” and that the offer was “materially below a fair price range” for Adapt IT‘s shares.

The circular said a fair price range for Adapt IT is R7-R9.09 a share.

In January Huge‘s unsolicited offer to shareholders was R5.62 a share. Another bidder, Canadian technology firm Volaris, offered R6.50 per Adapt IT share in April.

James Herbst, CEO of Huge, said: “In terms of the takeover regulations, we remain committed to the offer we have made. We are not permitted to withdraw the offer.”

He added that the fair price range as communicated by the circular will mean that “Volaris will have to up its offer”.

“We saw value in Adapt IT before anyone else. We can be pleased on that point,” he said.