Business

Heineken in takeover talks with SA wine and spirits maker Distell

18 May 2021 - 10:46 By Reuters
Heineken is in takeover talks with SA wine and spirits maker Distell.
Heineken is in takeover talks with SA wine and spirits maker Distell.
Image: 123rf/ Oleg Evseev

Heineken NV confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks with SA's Distell about a possible acquisition, in what would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world's second-largest brewer.

Distell, whose market capitalisation was R31.8bn at the close on Monday, said in a statement it had been approached by Heineken regarding a potential acquisition of the majority of its business.

Distell is also the world's second-largest cider maker, a business in which Heineken is heavily involved, chiefly through its Strongbow brand.

Distell also makes wines and spirits, including Amarula and Two Oceans wines.

Heineken already sells beer in SA.

Both companies said that discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

An acquisition would be the first for Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink, who took charge at the Dutch brewer last June and has launched a plan to restore profit margins, partly through cutting 8,000 jobs.

Distell shares jumped by as much as 10.4% in early trading on Tuesday to a four-year high of R158. At 0745 GMT, they were up 4.5% at R149.54.

READ MORE

Distell awash in cash after rest-of-Africa sales lift spirits

Distell's strong cash position and low gearing have placed Africa's biggest wine, cider and spirits producer in the enviable position of being able ...
Business
2 months ago

Data shows that booze bans don't work, says drinks industry

Data analyst says the findings were supported by “counterfactuals” from other countries which imposed lockdowns but not alcohol bans and which also ...
News
1 month ago

Trouble was fermenting in the wine industry long before lockdown

The loss of more than 2,000 growers and full extent of uncontracted stock cannot be blamed fully on the pandemic
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Eskom inks Duvha coal supply agreement Business
  2. Huge Group 'out of the running' in bid to buy 100% of Adapt IT Business
  3. Building sites now armed crime sites Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Tax is at the heart of the Prosus/Naspers share swap Business
  5. Naspers defends share swap Business

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng