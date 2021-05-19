Are you protecting your finances during these uncertain times?

Liberty Lifestyle Protector offers a range of comprehensive risk solutions tailored to your needs as your life evolves. This may include landing your first professional job, getting married, welcoming a new baby, being diagnosed with a critical illness or undergoing retrenchment.

Do you have enough cover to provide for your family?

Liberty's Life Cover benefit under Lifestyle Protector helps you plan for your family’s future and provides financial security for your loved ones should you no longer be around to provide for them.

Are you protecting your income to maintain your quality of living?

Life’s unpredictable events are unavoidable but securing your income will ensure that you can still earn an income while you get back on your feet. Liberty’s Income Protector benefit helps you take care of your finances when you are unable to earn an income due to disability or critical illness and maintain your quality of life while you recover.

Have you considered the financial impact of a life-changing event?

Liberty’s Living Lifestyle benefit helps you maintain your quality of life by paying for unforeseen costs. The unexpected happens when you're busy living life. You could be diagnosed with a critical illness such as cancer, or suffer from a stroke or heart attack, and have to adapt to a new way of living.

Is the income from your side hustle secured?

The work landscape is changing, and more South Africans are looking to create opportunities for second incomes to provide better financial stature. Liberty has been responsive to the side hustle economy trend.

It’s a new world of work that needs to be insured in a different way, and the inconsistency of income that comes with having a side hustle usually presents a challenge, as well as complexities for insurers.

Through the Dual Occupation cover, under the Income Protector benefit, Liberty offers clients with more than one source of income cover across two income streams and for events such as a disability or critical illness.

Are you being rewarded for staying healthy or fit?

By adding the Wellness Bonus benefit to your Lifestyle Protector policy, you can get cashback benefits for the healthy lifestyle choices that you make. The benefit gives you cash back on qualifying Lifestyle Protector premiums after five years and every five thereafter for participating in external wellness programmes recognised by Liberty.

Are you getting the right financial advice?

Research conducted on behalf of Liberty shows that people who have a financial adviser helping them navigate their financial journey, have a healthier financial lifestyle and are better equipped to withstand the economic impact of unprecedented life events such as a pandemic.

Liberty is committed to providing clients with certainty during uncertain times by being with them during their moments of vulnerability.

Speak to a Liberty financial adviser for professional advice and guidance to secure your financial future through a solid financial plan, fit-for-purpose risk and investment solutions.

Disclaimer:

Liberty Group Ltd is the licensed Insurer of Lifestyle Protector and an authorised financial services provider in terms of the FAIS Act (no.2409). Terms and Conditions apply.

For more details about benefits, income definitions, guarantees, fees, limitations, charges, premiums or other conditions and associated risks, please speak to a Liberty financial adviser or your broker.

This article was paid for by Liberty.