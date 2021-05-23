ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Mixed reality will fix your Ford faster
A technician is able to ‘travel’ in seconds to a remote dealership
23 May 2021 - 00:03
Virtual reality and augmented reality - jointly known as mixed reality - are often touted as part of the family of emerging technologies that make up the fourth industrial revolution. As such, however, mixed reality has long been the poor relation. Though it offers anything from consumer travel experiences to aircraft maintenance, it rarely breaks away from its image as a toy.
But it's an image that's changing rapidly. "Smart glasses", which typically overlay a small video screen on spectacles, are becoming a regular tool for maintenance and repair crews working on complex mechanisms...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.