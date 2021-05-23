Bank holds to steady course as governor keeps eye on inflation
Lesetja Kganyago warned that load- shedding poses risks toinvestment and jobs
23 May 2021 - 05:18
The Reserve Bank has started to talk about when it might start talking about "normalising" interest rates - but, though it warned on Thursday of "upside" risks to inflation, it kept rates unchanged as expected, with most economists still expecting them to remain on hold until next year.
And Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago signalled on Thursday that even were the Bank's monetary policy committee to start raising rates again, monetary policy would remain "accommodative"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.