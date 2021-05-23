Bank holds to steady course as governor keeps eye on inflation

Lesetja Kganyago warned that load- shedding poses risks toinvestment and jobs

The Reserve Bank has started to talk about when it might start talking about "normalising" interest rates - but, though it warned on Thursday of "upside" risks to inflation, it kept rates unchanged as expected, with most economists still expecting them to remain on hold until next year.



And Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago signalled on Thursday that even were the Bank's monetary policy committee to start raising rates again, monetary policy would remain "accommodative"...