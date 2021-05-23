Chastened Tiger puts its toe back in the water

Cash-flush, schooled by its missteps, food group eyes expansion

Tiger Brands, which has more than R1bn in cash on its balance sheet, wants to start expanding again, with a focus on investing in new products or businesses that will counter declining volumes in a weak South African economy.



But the group, which owns Jungle Oats, Tastic, All Gold and Albany bread, is aware of its chequered past regarding acquisitions, saying anything it undertakes will be done in a measured way...