Business

Chastened Tiger puts its toe back in the water

Cash-flush, schooled by its missteps, food group eyes expansion

23 May 2021 - 00:11 By Nick Wilson

Tiger Brands, which has more than R1bn in cash on its balance sheet, wants to start expanding again, with a focus on investing in new products or businesses that will counter declining volumes in a weak South African economy.

But the group, which owns Jungle Oats, Tastic, All Gold and Albany bread, is aware of its chequered past regarding acquisitions, saying anything it undertakes will be done in a measured way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. Standard Bank’s new free, opt-in based status page is at your service Business
  3. Reserve Bank holds rates, but ready to act on inflation Business
  4. Eskom inks Duvha coal supply agreement Business
  5. Heineken in takeover talks with SA wine and spirits maker Distell Business

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng