Fury over 'unfair' Steinhoff proposal
Van Huyssteen sets sights on liquidation and full disclosure
23 May 2021 - 00:05
Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen, who has filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to have Steinhoff liquidated, says it should have been done three years ago.
"We were hoping sanity would prevail. That those left in charge of Steinhoff would come clean and not try to act for their own benefit, which they clearly seem to be doing," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.