Heineken-Distell deal bad news for JSE?
Distell owns about 25 key brands, including Nederburg wines, Klipdrift brandy and Amarula liqueur
23 May 2021 - 00:07
Heineken's interest in buying a majority stake in Distell could be a loss for the JSE if Distell delists, but for the company's shareholders it will likely mean a win.
There is scant information about the talks, announced this week, between the Dutch brewing giant, the world's biggest cider producer, and Distell, which is Africa's largest cider producer...
