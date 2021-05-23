My Brilliant Career: Harnessing the beauty ofAfrica for wellness — in LA

Saskia Tihana Clements is the founder and creative director of The Boldest and Afriwellness





What does The Boldest do and what role do you play there?It is a creative agency based in Los Angeles, California. We develop physical and personal brands, artists and athletes that share our vision to better the planet and its people. Our mission is to equip bold, future-focused leaders.I manage a team of creatives who spend their time creating innovative brands and content that is purpose-driven. I believe that brands, artists and athletes have a leadership role in society and should be using their platforms to be authentic and make an actual difference in the lives of others. Tell me about Afriwellness.Afriwellness is a wellness brand whose mission is to provide simple and effective solutions to maintain a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle. We believe in harnessing the power of Africa through our product line. My vision for Afriwellness is that through our products I will be able to place a small piece of SA in the homes of those who have yet to experience the beauty of our country.How do you balance your different roles and what have you learnt about yourself as part of this balancing act?Successful endeavours are organised and well planned. If you do this properly, it will minimise your risk significantly. When I am organised, I have a plan of how to execute multiple tasks, so I can rely on my blueprint and instantly feel less chaotic. Business is all about being confident and courageous enough to take the necessary calculated risks.I have cultivated the perfect morning routine for myself because I realised that the way you start your day sets the tone for the rest of the day. My personal morning routine consists of something I like to call the four Ms: moment of gratitude, meditate, movement and music. What mistake has taught you the most important work lesson?You can't do everything on your own. There are going to be others who are more skilled, equipped or simply have more experience than you in certain areas, and it's up to you to seek them out and collaborate. Business is all about building relationships, which is why networking so important. Unity and collaboration are very powerful, and we achieve great things when we work together. For me, building a team was monumental. It brings me so much joy knowing that I have a group of like-minded superhumans who are devoted to building alongside me.How did lockdown affect you and the way you work?I am an extrovert by nature. So being deprived from the social stimulation I am used to was definitely a challenge.Business is all about networking. During lockdown these opportunities were scarce, which forced me to pivot through the isolation period. I am grateful that we live in such a technologically advanced world. I was able to work remotely, and with some adjustments still operate optimally.What is the best career advice you have ever received?Humbling yourself as a young entrepreneur can be incredibly powerful. A true leader knows when to follow. It's important to recognise that I don't know everything and that there may be someone more skilled or equipped than I am in a certain area. I seek advice, guidance and collaborate whenever I identify a weakness or an area I know could use improvement in.