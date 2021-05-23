Rupert ready to double up on dividend
Industry majors LVMH and Kering have also reported rebounding sales as Covid-19 restrictions eased in China and the US
23 May 2021 - 00:19
Cartier owner Richemont has proposed doubling its dividend to pre-pandemic levels after strong demand for jewellery helped lift net profit and contain the fall in sales in its fiscal year 2020/2021.
Luxury watch sales have been recovering from the severe slump of the pandemic and Richemont, the global No 2 in luxury goods, has fared better than rival Swatch Group thanks to its exposure to jewellery...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.