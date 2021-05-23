TAURIQ KERAAN: Re-imagining banking from ground level

How can we remake the banking system so it works for the people we serve, and not just for banks?

If you have to travel far and wait in queues to join a bank or transact, if you're subject to high transactional costs or opaque lending practices, or if you're prevented from accessing loans you can afford, you might well be part of a financial system, but it's a system that doesn't work for you.



This is a frustration felt by millions of South African banking customers - whether they are social-grant recipients, middle-market customers or private-banking clients...