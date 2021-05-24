Netcare returns to profit as it adapts to Covid-19

Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says it managed to return to profit in its first half to end-March, despite a severe second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Netcare, whose focus is almost entirely on SA, said better management and protocols helped it post a R375m profit in its 2021 half year from a loss of R196m in the previous six months.

The pandemic hit SA hospitals hard, with many patients staying away and deferring elective surgeries. Covid-19 has also prompted additional expenditure on equipment, health and safety, while other effects have included a fall in revenue from coffee shops and parking fees.

The hospital group said it was able to adopt a more “nuanced approach” to managing bed demand during the second wave, including the application of more effective treatment regimens that reduced the length of stay for Covid-19 patients, and the introduction of rapid antigen tests.

During the peak of the second wave in January this year, despite the substantial increase in admissions, about 60% of total beds were allocated to Covid-19 patients compared with about 80% during the peak of the first wave in July 2020.