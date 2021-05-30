Critics pan Amazon movie megamerger
30 May 2021 - 05:00
Amazon.com's takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism of the spreading tentacles of America's technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies' growth.
Critics of tech firms in Washington this week slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry's biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by legislators to rein them in...
