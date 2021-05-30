My Brilliant Career: Health and healing for the mind, body and soul

Michelle Campbell is a master herbalist, an Ayurvedic medical practitioner and the creator and founder of Green Cat Organic Health

What sets Green Cat Organic Health apart from its competitors?



Our comprehensive and integrated approach to health care sets us apart. We treat the mind, the body and the soul of the patient as we believe the three are connected. Illness and disease start in the spirit of the person, take hold and are fed in the mind, and then because that energy has to go somewhere, it pops up in the body and physically manifests as illness and disease...