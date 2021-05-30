Pandemic poses tough puzzle: What is the point of the office?

Over the past few weeks, I've spoken with managers and employees about returning to the workplace. Behind every person's individual concern is one overarching, almost philosophical conundrum: What's the point of the office?



"That's the right question," says Alexandra Samuel, co-author of Remote, Inc. "And any organisation that isn't asking that question is going to run into trouble because every employee's thinking it."..