Pandemic poses tough puzzle: What is the point of the office?
30 May 2021 - 05:00
Over the past few weeks, I've spoken with managers and employees about returning to the workplace. Behind every person's individual concern is one overarching, almost philosophical conundrum: What's the point of the office?
"That's the right question," says Alexandra Samuel, co-author of Remote, Inc. "And any organisation that isn't asking that question is going to run into trouble because every employee's thinking it."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.