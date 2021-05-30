Shaun Liebenberg: Put his business savvy to work at key SOE 1962-2021

Shaun Liebenberg, who has died in Pretoria at the age of 59, always insisted that he was a technophobe, but led two of SA's most technology-intensive companies, Denel and Grintek, back from the brink of disaster.



Liebenberg was born in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on April 2 1962. After matriculating at Roosevelt High in Johannesburg and graduating with a BCom law degree from Rand Afrikaans University, he chose not to pursue an MBA, the usual route for would-be business leaders. He considered it an unnecessary diversion...