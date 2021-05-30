Spar set to roll out 60 new stores
30 May 2021 - 05:00
Spar will open 60 new stores - on top of the 43 already launched - by the end of its financial year, in a bid to boost turnover in a muted trading environment.
While Spar's interim results show overseas operations and its local Build it brand delivered double-digit turnover growth, the group reported wholesale turnover growth of 3.1% in SA, which it said reflected "weaker consumer spend and disruptions to the liquor business"...
