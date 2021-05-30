Welcome to the Wild West of junk
30 May 2021 - 05:03
It was SA's most peaceful ratings round for a long while. In this month's scheduled updates from Moody's, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, all three agencies kept their ratings on SA unchanged.
Their reports contained the usual warnings about SA's increasingly unaffordable public debt and inability to implement growth-boosting reforms. But they were sunnier than they've been for some time on the short-term economic and fiscal outlook...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.