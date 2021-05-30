Workplace jab policy agreed

Business, labour and the government have reached agreement at Nedlac on workplace Covid vaccine guidelines that will ensure workers are encouraged to be vaccinated, and are given paid time off to do so, but cannot be dismissed for declining the jab.



This comes as the vaccine rollout picks up pace at public and private sector sites, with the daily total reaching 60,000 on Thursday - though supply constraints are expected to slow the pace temporarily next week. Business for SA (B4SA) said on Friday that about 110 private and 210 public sites planned to be online this week. About 348,000 people have received their first shot...