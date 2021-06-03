Business

Eskom wage deadlock: Here's what happens next

03 June 2021 - 08:25 By Luyolo Mkentane
The dispute between Eskom and unions will go before the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Debt-laden power utility Eskom has declared a dispute with unions over pay increases, setting up talks for an independent meditation process at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) — SA’s statutory dispute-resolution body.

A date has not yet been set for the CCMA to hear the matter. The first meeting is categorised as conciliation and its purpose is to reach an agreement acceptable to both parties. 

If no agreement is reached, the commissioner will issue a certificate of non-resolution and the case may be referred to the labour court or to the CCMA for arbitration, where the commissioner will make a final and binding decision, called an arbitration award.

In May, the utility said its 1.5% wage increase offer — conditional on unions agreeing to a proposed downward variation of worker benefits including overtime pay, travel allowances and employee transfer costs — is final.

The NUM — which represents the majority of Eskom’s 44,772-strong workforce — and Numsa have revised down their wage demands from 15% to 12% and 10%, respectively.

