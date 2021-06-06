Apple takes a new look at iPads

The iPad has become a key part of Apple’s portfolio as people look for new ways to work, study and stay entertained at home

Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and the first iPad mini redesign in six years, seeking to continue momentum for a category that saw rejuvenated sales during the pandemic.



The California-based company is planning to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad mini later this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter...