J&J in for R28.7bn in talc case

J&J has lost other cases at trial, with juries across the US ordering it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $2.1bn (R28.7bn) award to women who claimed its baby powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos, after the US Supreme Court left intact the largest verdict in the almost decade-long litigation over the product.



The top US court refused to consider J&J’s objections to a St Louis jury’s 2018 finding its talc-based powder helped cause ovarian cancer in 20 women...