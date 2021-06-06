Ports SOE seeks global partner to lift it from bottom of pack
SA’s container ports have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking
06 June 2021 - 00:07
Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) wants to partner with a global operator as it seeks to turn around the poor performance of its container terminals and position SA's ports for growth.
This comes at a time when SA’s container ports — Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking of 351 container port terminals globally...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.