Ports SOE seeks global partner to lift it from bottom of pack

SA’s container ports have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) wants to partner with a global operator as it seeks to turn around the poor performance of its container terminals and position SA's ports for growth.



This comes at a time when SA’s container ports — Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have taken four of the bottom five places on a new World Bank ranking of 351 container port terminals globally...