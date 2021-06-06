Poultry execs flag PIC brass links
PIC company secretary Bongani Mathebula has been drawn into a battle for control over poultry products company Daybreak Farms
06 June 2021 - 00:09
Paying R4.8m to a company for two months’ work and quadrupling the fees paid to a connected law firm — which also received R500,000 to design a PDF document — are among the allegations levelled against the new board of Daybreak Farms.
The company is wholly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which is tasked with investing the pensions of government employees...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.