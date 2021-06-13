Building materials boom but on a small scale
It appears the results of building material suppliers are being driven to a significant extent by lower-income earners in rural areas, townships and cities
13 June 2021 - 00:06
The sales boom at building and hardware stores across SA is not abating, with companies continuing to report strong double-digit turnover growth in this segment.
Build it and Cashbuild reported their best turnover growth in five years when they recently released results, while JSE-listed brick manufacturer Brikor said its order book was full for the next 52 weeks...
