Building materials boom but on a small scale

It appears the results of building material suppliers are being driven to a significant extent by lower-income earners in rural areas, townships and cities

The sales boom at building and hardware stores across SA is not abating, with companies continuing to report strong double-digit turnover growth in this segment.



Build it and Cashbuild reported their best turnover growth in five years when they recently released results, while JSE-listed brick manufacturer Brikor said its order book was full for the next 52 weeks...