China seeks control of digital giants' data

President Xi Jinping is seeking to wrest control of vast reams of information produced by companies such as Alibaba and Tencent

13 June 2021 - 00:05 By

China's top legislative body has passed a data security law, strengthening Beijing's control over digital information amid a crackdown on local technology giants and market access disputes with the US.

The legislation was approved on Thursday by the National People's Congress standing committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said...

