China seeks control of digital giants' data
President Xi Jinping is seeking to wrest control of vast reams of information produced by companies such as Alibaba and Tencent
13 June 2021 - 00:05
China's top legislative body has passed a data security law, strengthening Beijing's control over digital information amid a crackdown on local technology giants and market access disputes with the US.
The legislation was approved on Thursday by the National People's Congress standing committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.