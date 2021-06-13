Business

Discreet global scramble for ideas as inflation tiger stirs

Authorities in the biggest economies say they think price rises are temporary and inflation will stabilise at about their preferred level

13 June 2021 - 00:04 By

From spikes in the US cost of living to surging factory-gate prices in China, inflation is stirring in all corners of the globe. Monetary chieftains are sticking to their guns, stressing the spurt is temporary. Investors trying to make sense of this are scouring history for the right analogies, and policymakers are scrutinising the record for the best - and worst - approaches.

Pick your era: the 1970s, the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse or even the years after World War 2. All are being parsed for lessons...

