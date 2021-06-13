Lower inflation target a possibility
SA's 3%-6% target range was still higher than that of its peers, many of which have lowered their inflation targets in recent years
13 June 2021 - 00:09
SA could look to lock in lower inflation rates for the long term as price pressures appear likely to remain muted, making it possible to set lower targets without economic pain.
Though economists don't think the lowering of inflation targets is imminent, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said this week it is a possibility...
