Miner embarks on blueberry farming
The Barberton gold mine is by far the biggest employer in town, with 2,400 permanent employees on the payroll
13 June 2021 - 00:06
Cobus Loots, CEO of London- and Johannesburg-listed mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources, says it is building a R40m, 15ha blueberry farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where his flagship mine is situated, because conditions in the local community are "so desperate" that it can no longer be business as usual for the company.
Barberton Mines has consistently exceeded the socioeconomic development commitments required to fulfil its mining rights obligations and maintain its social licence to operate, he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.