Miner embarks on blueberry farming

The Barberton gold mine is by far the biggest employer in town, with 2,400 permanent employees on the payroll

Cobus Loots, CEO of London- and Johannesburg-listed mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources, says it is building a R40m, 15ha blueberry farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where his flagship mine is situated, because conditions in the local community are "so desperate" that it can no longer be business as usual for the company.



Barberton Mines has consistently exceeded the socioeconomic development commitments required to fulfil its mining rights obligations and maintain its social licence to operate, he says...