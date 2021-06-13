My Brilliant Career: God — and the devil — are in the details of creativity
13 June 2021 - 00:05
Tell me about your job.
As creative director, my primary responsibility is to ensure the highest quality of our creative outputs, including developing creative, brand and campaign strategies and making sure that those strategies are executed using strong creative concepts across all mediums, such as websites, e-mail marketing, social media content and billboards...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.