Add more value to your quality of life with Discovery Life's Bank Integrator benefit

A healthy lifestyle and sound money management have a direct improvement on the quality of our lives. What if you could add a little more value to your quality of life? With Discovery Life’s Bank Integrator benefit, you can.

To benefit from your money management efforts, the attitude you have towards finances needs to start off on the right foot. The general attitude you have towards money often determines how you handle your finances every day.

What is ‘financial attitude’ and ‘financial behaviour’?





Financial attitude refers to a person’s state of mind about money and financial matters, which stems from past learning.

Financial behaviour is a product of your financial attitude. This refers to the actions you practice, including how you spend, save and invest your money.



What can behavioural finance teach us?

With financial attitude directly linked to financial behaviours, the mindset that we have in managing our finances has a direct impact on our overall quality of life. Healthy financial behaviour enables you to better position yourself in building a reserve, ensuring financial resilience in tough circumstances. Another way to add resilience to your financial plan or portfolio is through life insurance.

Discovery Life plans are designed to protect you at every stage of your life. They provide you with benefits that change throughout your policy term, ensuring that the life plan stays relevant to your needs, regardless of your circumstances. Living a healthy lifestyle and managing your money well provides you with an opportunity to save in a way that can help to add real value to your life.

Get the discount that offers the best of both worlds

Discovery Life has an array of products to help you proactively take care of your future.

The product offers you market-leading and award-winning comprehensive cover, and rewards you for taking proactive steps to improve the quality of your life.

By taking out a new life policy and activating the Bank Integrator on your Discovery Life policy, you can save as much as 15% on your qualifying premiums for the entire policy duration.

Between April 1 2021 and June 30 2021, all new Discovery Life policies that include the Bank Integrator will receive the Bank Fee PayBack limited offer, allowing you can get back up to 100% on your Discovery Bank account fees for the first three years of your Discovery Life policy.

Market-leading insurance cover that rewards proactive living

When you link your Discovery Life and Discovery Bank products, you also gain access to the Vitality Fund. This gives you extra life cover for no additional initial premium, allowing you to create a safety net you may need at some point in life. It’s a rewarding benefit that gives you real value for proactive health and financial behaviour.

“With the Vitality Fund, you can earn additional life cover with no added underwriting necessary, at no additional initial premium. Now, that’s real value anyone can benefit from,” says Discovery certified financial adviser, Claire van Wyk.

The Vitality Fund is structured to give you the opportunity to earn additional cover of up to R2m, should all of the qualifying criteria be met. Premium discounts apply on an ongoing basis with upfront benefits too.

This article was paid for by Discovery Life.