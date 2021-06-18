Own up to 95-million shares with YWBN Mutual Bank

Becoming a part of the banking and financial sector is a pathway into being a shareholder in SA and having a vested interest not just in yourself, but also in the wellbeing of your community and the country as a whole. Without being a part of the banking and financial sector, you play a passive role.

YWBN believes the banking sector works best when it works for all citizens and so has created Own the Bank Share Scheme to offer the opportunity for the public to own up to 95-million shares, giving them a shareholding of 19% of the proposed Mutual Bank.

The envisaged YWBN Mutual Bank will play an important role in local communities, offering products and services that spur economic growth and opportunity. It will also become a disruptive and force for change and generate a financial legacy for all who invest in it.

The service will provide a safe place for consumers, businesses, and government entities to store money, track spending and manage their finances as well as earn interest in their own bank.

While banks in SA play this role for about seven to 10-million South Africans, there’s an estimated 11-million who are unbanked and underserved — a figure that disproportionately includes low-income earners, informal traders, and women. Access to a simple transactional account can be a first step towards long-term financial security.

Everyone should have access to the safety, convenience and benefits that come with a bank account. YWBN plans to achieve this by offering low-cost, basic accounts that meet people’s needs at their level of income. The scheme aims to show its commitment to financial inclusion while also adding new customers in the process.

YWBN's products will include accounts with features, including low or no fees, flexibility to customise and automate investing according to your goals, opportunity to earn when you spend, borrow when you need, and other basic attributes to build a strong credit profile.

SA has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Studies show the future of employment and economic growth is dependent on small micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), particularly those based in the township and rural areas. However, thousands of innovative businesses fail to emerge with many SMMEs forced to close shop due to lack of access to financing to keep their businesses afloat.

The success of Mutual Bank will democratise the financial sector to reflect the country’s demographics and work for all South Africans, particularly Black women. It will also catalyse the township economy, boost SMME development to create tangible economic assets and trade activities to address distorted patterns of ownership, generate sustainable incomes and growth along inclusive equitable lines.

Sustainable economic opportunity requires a long-term banking relationship, and YWBN aims to achieve that. The Own the Bank Share Scheme, aims to provide an opportunity for the public, particularly previously disadvantaged individuals and groups, to claim a stake and own a piece of history — that is build a Mutual Bank of their own from the ground up.

To buy a stake in the Own the Bank Share Scheme, participants must first join Young Women in Business Network and pay a one-off non-refundable membership fee of R100. Then they can buy a minimum of 100 shares at R1,000 (for a nominal value of R10 a share. Participants will be entitled to acquire a maximum of 200,000 shares or R2m worth of shares.

YWBN’s ability to become a fully fledged Mutual Bank is dependent on raising funds, building and testing IT banking system, getting regulatory approval, and launching its first product.





Join the YWBN Own the Bank Share Scheme to build a legacy together and create generational wealth.

To participate, visit www.ownthebank.co.za.

This article was paid for by YWBN.