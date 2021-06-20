Cough up for our content: SABC
Commercial deal with MultiChoice sought for screening SABC1, 2, 3
20 June 2021 - 00:11
Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, might have to part with millions of rands if it is to continue offering the three SABC channels it has carried for free on its DStv platform since 2008.
Broadcasting regulator Icasa has published draft regulations that support the continuation of "must-carry" rules, but under a new commercial agreement that could lead to MultiChoice paying the public broadcaster to continue offering the SABC1, 2 and 3 channels on DStv...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.