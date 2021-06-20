Business

EU opens up to US citizens, if ‘jabbed’

The new rules will take effect within days, as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the EU

20 June 2021 - 00:18 By Agency Staff

The EU has lifted travel restrictions for US residents, in the latest step towards restoring lucrative transatlantic airline routes despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous coronavirus variants.

Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan were also added to a "white list" of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Own up to 95-million shares with YWBN Mutual Bank Business
  2. Tripplo named Fast Company SA’s most innovative company Business
  3. Indian tycoon Adani loses $9bn in three days in wealth rout Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. SA Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market Business

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...