EU opens up to US citizens, if ‘jabbed’
The new rules will take effect within days, as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the EU
20 June 2021 - 00:18
The EU has lifted travel restrictions for US residents, in the latest step towards restoring lucrative transatlantic airline routes despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous coronavirus variants.
Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan were also added to a "white list" of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed...
