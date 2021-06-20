Business

Fury over Bell’s takeover deal

Investors say minority shareholders are being treated unfairly

20 June 2021 - 00:13 By Nick Wilson

Investors on Friday slammed the independent board appointed by Bell Equipment to oversee a takeover offer from the family trust controlling the company, saying it had done nothing to protect minority shareholders from a predatory bid.

Speaking at a heated meeting on Friday, they said that if the non-binding offer from IA Bell, which owns 38.7% of Bell Equipment, was allowed to go through, the sale of the company at R10 per share would be tantamount to the Bell family asset-stripping the company...

