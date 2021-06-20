Fury over Bell’s takeover deal
Investors say minority shareholders are being treated unfairly
20 June 2021 - 00:13
Investors on Friday slammed the independent board appointed by Bell Equipment to oversee a takeover offer from the family trust controlling the company, saying it had done nothing to protect minority shareholders from a predatory bid.
Speaking at a heated meeting on Friday, they said that if the non-binding offer from IA Bell, which owns 38.7% of Bell Equipment, was allowed to go through, the sale of the company at R10 per share would be tantamount to the Bell family asset-stripping the company...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.